This month it’s over to Richmond Park Road with us as we explore a charming two-bedroom apartment, a stone’s throw from bustling local hotspots

Stylish, light and airy: three of the qualities we’d covet if we were on the hunt for a ground-floor garden apartment. This one, which we’ve sought out for those of you who are seeking such accommodation, forms part of a very attractive Grade-II property at 9 Richmond Park Road – a lovely residential avenue within walking distance of both Clifton Village and Queens Road.

The first thing that struck us about number nine was the beautiful honey-hued symmetry of its stone exterior, classically punctuated with pretty sash windows – as well as the extra bit of privacy afforded by the greenery and hedging out front, and its charming bright red door and old brass knocker.

As we headed inside via a private entrance, which leads to a decent-sized lobby, we found doors opening out to each of the apartment’s individual rooms – which include an elegant sitting room with a large picture window with shutters and uninterrupted views, plus sleek dark wood flooring and a decorative fireplace. The decor, as it currently stands, is cool and contemporary, with plenty of natural light flooding in from outside.

There’s also a contemporary kitchen and sitting room located at the front of the property, overlooking the mature garden, and there are two charming bedrooms to boot, served by a pristine, modern bathroom located towards the back of the property – along with a good amount of storage space, we think.

We hear the current owner also has use of a small outside space suitable for a bistro table and chairs, and the period apartment also has one other sought-after benefit – an off-street parking space. Now, don’t tell us you don’t know how valuable that is…

Property Details

Guide price: £405,000

Agent: Property Concept, 21 Princess Victoria Street Clifton, Bristol BS84BX

Contact: 0117 970 6119; propertyconcept.co.uk; enquiries@propertyconcept.co.uk