As we anticipate the kitchen trends that will be at the top of every interior wishlist for 2017, we go cap in hand to Alno for guidance

By the time you hit 90, you’d hope to be sufficiently wise as to be considered a source of sound advice, like Alno – the German kitchen brand that is this year heading into its 10th decade, armed with a raft of accolades and the keen penchant for design it was born with when it was founded in 1927 by carpenter Albert Nothdurft, in his little workshop in the village of Wangen.

Consistently recognised internationally, Alno make it their business to stay ahead of the market, and were awarded the ‘Excellent Product Design’ gong for their Alnocera range in the 2016 German Design Awards; named ‘Most Innovative Brand of the Year’ in the Plus X Awards 2016, and have even been celebrated as ‘Brand of the Century’ previously. They were also given ‘Superbrand’ status in 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016, meaning theirs is one of the most recognised kitchen brands globally. All of this suggests they might know a thing or two about what to invest in when it comes to the world of luxury kitchens this year.

The Alno Cera range blurs the boundaries between kitchen and living

So we asked the trend-leaders – the team at the Bristol Bond Street store, specifically – to forecast a few of the styles, innovative new materials and finishes destined to be big in 2017.

“A re-occurring interior trend, which is set to be even bigger for 2017, is open-plan living,” says showroom manager Phil Harflett, “with a particular emphasis on monolithic kitchen furniture. Think large kitchen islands in big open-plan kitchen/dining/living rooms and tall cabinets offering plenty of storage space and somewhere to conceal kitchen utensils and appliances while the room is used for work or entertaining.

Real wood veneers are a hit for 2017, as is open-plan living with large islands

“Kitchen furniture can be extended into your living space, as illustrated by our award-winning Alnostar Cera range which has been used to create cabinets and shelving, blurring the boundaries between the kitchen and living room with dramatic effect.

“Spacious, open-plan rooms are also perfect for mixing contrasting materials and finishes,” he continues. “The new Ferro Bronze – a striking bronze metal-effect with a burnished industrial look – is best juxtaposed against a pure and minimal high-gloss white, creating a blend of textures, tones and trends together in one room, for an avant-garde design that really captures our imagination.”

Natural choice

Phil also predicts a return to nature this year, with new real wood veneers abounding and plenty of wood-effect finishes in rich red/brown tinted shades and cool washes of white, combined with pastel greens and deep greys. It’s all about using natural materials in earthy tones to draw the outside in and create a relaxed feeling of harmony in the home. “Lots of the new cabinetry is also inspired by architecture,” adds Phil. “For example, our new design concept, AlnoAttract, draws its inspiration from church design, featuring accented rib structures and smoke glass doors.”

We found an inspiring selection of stylish kitchen furniture in a wide variety of materials at the Bond Street store, including glass, wood and laminate, and Phil and the team are more than happy to find a trend to suit various styles and budgets large and small.

“2017 will see Alno move further forward, building on our expertise, which has been carefully honed over our 90 years in the industry”

As for this near-centenian business in its wider context, with the recent launch of its new products and the expansion of existing ranges, it looks like its position as a trend-setter is set to strengthen.

“2017 will see Alno move further forward, building on our expertise, which has been carefully honed over our 90 years in the industry,” declares UK managing director Adinde Blacquière. “Kitchens from Alno have been renowned for top quality, practical innovations and award-winning design since 1927, and we will continue to create nothing but the very best!”

Featured image: The Alnostar Dur in Ferro Bronze with Alnostar Pearl in ultra-white high-gloss