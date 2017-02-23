The University of Bristol has recognised this and designed a bespoke Masters degree in Strategy, Change and Leadership aimed at providing senior managers with the tools and techniques they require in order to navigate their organisations through such demanding times.
Programme Director Helen Ballard says “I am delighted we have the funding available to offer scholarships on our part-time Masters programme. Excellent leadership is critical in this challenging climate, and high performing organisations are recognising the need to further develop their managers. This practical Masters degree will offer a return on investment from day one.”
To find out more about the programme and the scholarship places available, come along to an open evening at the University on Wednesday 22nd March from 6pm – 8pm. Tel: 0117 954 6694 or email: efim-scl@bristol.ac.uk to register.
For further information about the course please visit: bristol.ac.uk/strat-change-leadership