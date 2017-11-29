Let the magic of languages enchant you and start learning a language at International House Bristol.

International House Bristol are an English language school in Bristol who are passionate about teaching and supporting you as you study and learn in one of their classes. They’ll ensure you speak English from the first day of your course and their approach means you are soon speaking, reading, writing and listening in English.

IH Bristol continue to put students first and have introduced Individual Learning Plans to ensure every student benefits to the maximum from their time at International House Bristol. Everything they do in EFL, from materials creation to safe-guarding, is done to provide each and every student with the best possible learning experience. That’s why IH Bristol are second to none and remain the premier school in the South West of England.

They also continue to give back with their free exercises that are available to anybody who owns or has access to a computer and their Phrase of the Day videos can help students worldwide to increase their knowledge on a daily basis. Later this year, they are to launch a brand new language initiative which should prove engaging and rewarding in equal measure.

International House Bristol aim to provide a friendly, caring environment for language learners and trainee teachers. Their goal is to educate, inspire and empower through excellent teaching by experienced, committed, highly qualified staff and a comprehensive student welfare system that supports learners throughout their studies.

International House Bristol offer many different learning packages:

15-week evening courses

12-week Over 65s courses

Conversation classes

GCSE/A-Levels Prep after school classes

One-to-one lessons

In-company courses

Gift vouchers

If you book online by 21 December 2017 you can receive a £10 discount using code: D17BM. Term starts 8 January.

Language courses are a great gift for your loved ones this Christmas.

Visit: ihbristol.com