Bristol Sounds, the four-night midsummer gig series on Bristol’s Harbourside formerly known at Summer Series, has announced its headliners.

Welsh rock giants Manic Street Preachers, DJ and producer Bonobo, garage comeback king Craig David and Madchester-based orchestra Hacienda Classical will play at the event, which takes place from Wednesday 21 to Saturday 24 June this year in the Amphitheatre.

Brighton-born DJ and producer will be kicking things off

Kicking things off on 21 June is the Brighton-born and LA-based Bonobo, whose sixth album Migration has just been released, while on Thursday it will be the turn of the Manics. The trio have just released their eighth studio album Send Away the Tigers, following their sell-out arena tour last year, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal ’90s classic Everything Must Go. The band will be supported by indie rockers British Sea Power and Welsh multi-instrumentalist The Anchoress.

Welsh alt-rock giants the Manics are due to play

The sounds of Craig David will then be heard across the Amphitheatre – to get the city’s weekend started on 23 June. He’s been selling out venues across the UK recently and will be coming to Bristol as part of his huge nationwide tour. The final night in the series will see Hacienda Classical take to the stage on Midsummer’s Day, 24 June. The brainchild of former Hacienda club DJ’s Graeme Park and Mike Pickering, the duo’s reimagining of rave anthems with a live experimental orchestra has earned them huge critical acclaim.

We cannot wait for Hacienda Classical – think ‘Ride on Time’ with a gert big orchestra…

The line-up of support artists will be announced in the coming months.

Bristol Sounds is the brainchild of Conal Dodds, co-founder of Crosstown Concerts who originally started Bristol Summer Series and co-organised the Massive Attack at The Downs Festival last summer. “Live music is an integral part of Bristol’s culture and with Bristol Sounds we’ve selected an eclectic mix of acts over four nights to appeal to different audiences,” he said. “The amphitheatre is an incredible setting for live music and with the backdrop of the historic harbour, this will, no doubt, be a really unique concert series for the city.”

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 31 March.

www.bristolsounds.co.uk

@Bristol_Sounds