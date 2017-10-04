Imagine sitting in a bubbling outdoor hot tub, overlooking the rolling Cornish countryside, with a glass of bubbly in hand, watching the sun set over the lush, green hills.

This is just one of the benefits of the beautiful setting of holiday home builders Charteroak’s luxury holiday lodges at Southern Halt in south Cornwall.

With its panoramic views, set between Liskeard and Bodmin, and a short distance from the wonderful south Cornish coastal towns of Looe, Polperro and Fowey, Southern Halt is an idyllic setting for a relaxing holiday or a base for exploring one of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

Charteroak has created elegantly designed, high quality, detached holiday lodges, offering the perfect place for owners to find a little peace and quiet away from their busy lives. It is also a great spot for families and old friends to gather together, to catch up and spend some quality time together in this tranquil location.

Charteroak is currently developing its second phase, Faraway Fields and Southern Place at Southern Halt, constructing the lodges within a natural, tiered landscape of 22 acres, with cascading waterways, commanding views, babbling streams and plenty of greenery and woodland.

Each lodge has its own secluded setting, giving the occupants plenty of privacy. The lodges are made out of natural, high quality materials including high levels of heat and sound insulation and natural cedar cladding, and each have their own outdoor hot tub built into the decking, as well as ample parking. With lots of built in, modern amenities, the lodges allow families and friends all the home comforts while they relax on holiday. The living room and bedrooms also have floor to ceiling windows, allowing the natural light to fill each room.

As well as the lodges available at Southern Halt, Charteroak also has Stonerush Lakes. Set seven miles from the renowned fishing villages of Polperro and Fowey, this 28 acre site has a wide variety of lodges with impressive views of the lakes and the hillside.

Not only are the lodges ideal for a wonderful holiday, the generous plot sizes and careful site planning mean that owners have the potential of securing good rental performance. .

And while you may not use your holiday lodge all year round, this could make a lucrative opportunity to rent the lodge out for certain times of the year.

All of the new lodges also come with the option to take out a three-year guaranteed income scheme and Charteroak offers 125 year licences for maximum peace of mind.

Prices for lodges at Southern Halt are from £189,950 to £269,950.

What are the benefits of buying with Charteroak?

Stamp duty and council tax free

Simplified purchase, with no conveyancing fees

125 year licence

Attractive rental returns

Fully managed letting service

No transfer fees

Purchase prices include a furniture and equipment pack making them owner and rental ready

