Local business man James Rygor has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Young Franchisee of the Year category at the British Franchise Association HSBC Franchisee of the Year Awards 2017.

James owns Bristol franchise Snap-on Tools Keynsham. The business is a global manufacturer and distributor of tools for professional technicians, and James runs the franchise with support from his wife.

Previously he worked as a mechanic, but wanted to take on a franchise when he realised he could be his own boss and help to financially support his young family.

James is now hoping to give back and inspire young people to reap the benefits of franchising for themselves – through expanding his business and employing individuals to run things for him, then allowing them to buy the franchise off him when they are financially stable.

Running for nearly 30 years, the HSBC Franchisee of the Year Awards celebrate franchisees across the nation that show dedication, commitment and a passion for their brand and the franchise industry.

• thebfa.org