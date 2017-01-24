Online design brand MADE.com has arrived in Bristol, for the first time, to brighten up any residual January blues with a pop-up store in Quakers Friars. The showroom, which is located next to Carluccios and will be open until 5 February, was officially launched in January with a special collaboration dinner which saw the interiors retailer team up with the culinary brains behind Dela – a brand new foodie venture that will be opening in east Bristol this summer.

The five-course Nordic-inspired feast included everything from blackberry and rose cured salmon – which elicited plenty of excited chatter among guests – and a warm cauliflower and fennel salad, to Fosseway Fleece with honey-roasted quince and charcoal biscuits, and more. Each course was expertly paired with beautiful cocktails and superb wines and served on MADE’s new collection of tableware. Talk about product visualisation!

Photography by Emli Bendixen