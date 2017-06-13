A giant Morph named MegaMorph has appeared in Bristol in celebration of his 40th birthday, and to raise funds for Bristol charity The Grand Appeal

A gentle giant by the name of MegaMorph will be touring the streets of his home city Bristol this June, to mark the launch of an exclusive exhibition by Bristol children’s hospital charity The Grand Appeal, and Aardman.

MegaMorph is three feet tall!

Clocking in at a mighty three metres, MegaMorph will pound the pavements of Bristol, stopping at five landmark locations throughout the month of June before finishing his tour at The Mall at Cribbs Causeway on 10 July, where he’ll proudly show the way to the exhibition at The Grand Appeal’s Gromit Unleashed store, throughout the summer. MegaMorph can be found:

Outside Bristol children’s hospital from 13 June

Outside Royal West Academy from 15 June

By Museum Square, Harbourside from 20 June

June By Clifton Suspension Bridge from 24 June

Outside Aardman HQ from 29 June

Outside The Mall at Cribbs Causeway from 10 July

Spectators are encouraged to take the best #myMorphselfie they can, and they will then be entered in to a competition to stand a chance at winning official ‘Morph: Still Naughty at 40!’ merchandise!

The exhibition at The Mall will run from 14 July until 5 September and celebrates all things Morph, as the beloved character marks 40 years since his creation by animation legends Peter Lord and David Sproxton.

Fans will have the opportunity to delve into the world of Morph and Chas through a whole host of hands-on activities including an interactive green screen, a cinema showcasing some of the dynamic duo’s most legendary moments and Morph model-making. And that’s not all; the exhibition will be accompanied by a unique range of original Morph merchandise!

The real stars of the show are the 20 Morph sculptures exclusively designed by Peter Lord for the exhibition. Each pint-sized sculpture depicts a cracking theme – some as a nod to Bristol’s heritage, and others just for pure enjoyment; imagine, for example, getting to see Morph dressed to impress in disco attire!

Entrance to the exhibition at The Mall is free, with a suggested donation of £2 to Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase a range of exclusive exhibition merchandise, with all profits going to the charity.

Co-creators of Morph and co-founders of Aardman, David Sproxton and Peter Lord said:

“We never would have imagined 40 years ago that we’d have a big exhibition celebrating the world of Morph in his magnificent home city of Bristol.

“For a lot of people, Morph inspires real childhood nostalgia and yet he’s also moved with the times; Morph is a 21st century chap with his own emoji set, and has an emerging young fan base generated from his very own online series, so the exhibition really is for everyone.

“MegaMorph is really something else too, and seeing him tower over bystanders is something we’re really looking forward to while he makes his way around Bristol!

Lauren Howard, Brand & Development Manager for The Grand Appeal said:

“It’s brilliant to see MegaMorph out and about in Bristol, and we’d like to thank The Mall at Cribbs Causeway for their fantastic support of this project.

“This exhibition is jam-packed with amazing activities for the whole family to enjoy, and we hope it makes the wait until our 2018 summer trail that little bit easier!

“’Morph: Still Naughty at 40!’ celebrates a landmark year with our wonderful partners at Aardman and creates a special day out for families and Morph fans everywhere, all while raising vital funds for lifesaving equipment at Bristol Children’s Hospital and the young patients who so desperately need it. The exhibition is our way of doing that and we can’t wait for it to get started!”

‘Morph: Still Naughty at 40!’ opens at 9.30am on Friday 14 July. To find out more about The Grand Appeal, visit grandappeal.org.uk