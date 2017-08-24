Monmouth School for Girls is celebrating its best-ever A* performance in a glowing set of GCSE and IGCSE results

An outstanding 49% of all grades were A* – emphatically eclipsing the 42% of A*s awarded in 2016.

At Monmouth School for Boys, 93% of pupils attained A* to C grades.

A total of 18 girls achieved nine A*s or more, with 11 awarded at least 10 A*s and 36 attaining nine or more A* to A grades.

More than 90% of all grades were A* to B and 98% of pupils were awarded A* to C.

Twelve-year-old Xiaoli Biggs is celebrating A* grades in biology, chemistry, physics and maths. Xiaoli, who lives in Monmouth, is moving into Year 10 in September and will follow GCSE and IGCSE courses in a further 10 subjects as well as starting A level maths.

Twins Stella and Claire Irwin, from Chepstow, achieved 20 A*s between them – each securing a remarkable 10 A*s.

Musician Mereid Jones, from Llandysul in Carmarthenshire, achieved 12 A*s and an A in addition to a distinction in her ATCL violin diploma after scoring 91 out of 100 marks.

There were also outstanding results from three inspirational girls who have gained national recognition in major competitions.

Budding inventor Kia Ballantyne, who has appeared on BBC television’s Dragons’ Den programme, achieved eight A*s, two As and a distinction in additional maths.

Kia, from Ross-on-Wye, became a UK Junior Engineer of the Year in 2015 after co-creating a gadget, called Crikey Bikey, which is a harness to help parents teach children to ride a bike safely.

Another talented engineer Lisa Davies, from Abergavenny, who designed an award-winning car dehumidifier and air freshener called Zorbit, was awarded 10 A*s and a distinction in additional maths.

Eco-warrior Niamh Gray attained 10 A*s and distinction in additional maths. Niamh, who lives in Monmouth, has previously helped the school to win a £100,000 prize in British Gas’ Generation Green energy makeover competition.

Dr Caroline Pascoe, Headmistress of Monmouth School for Girls, said: “I am delighted for the girls and so proud of them for achieving our best-ever A* performance.

“Almost half of all grades were at A* and an outstanding 90% of all grades were at A* to B which showed that the commitment of staff and pupils certainly paid off. The results were excellent across the board with 11 girls achieving 10 A*s or more.”

Dr Pascoe added: “We encourage all our girls to take part in national initiatives and to strive to reach their full potential. We recognise the importance that science, technology, engineering and maths plays in their education.

“Kia, Lisa and Niamh have won national competitions and are excellent role models for their friends and an inspiration to the younger pupils in the school. I am delighted to see their hard work rewarded with such excellent examination results.”

At Monmouth School for Boys, four pupils achieved a clean sweep of A* grades and 19 gained A*s to A. A total of 93% of pupils attained A* to C grades, with 35% achieving an A* and 81% celebrating A* to B grades.

Pupils were also among the first cohort to receive grades in a numerical format as opposed to letters. Under the new system, 9, 8 and 7 are equivalent to A* or A, while 6, 5 and 4 are equivalent to B or C.

Two of the boys’ leading performers were Joe Bailey, from Llandogo, and Jack Tottem, from Devauden near Chepstow, who both achieved 11 A*s and a 9 in English.

Keen footballer Adam Taylor scored nine A*s and a 9 in English, while Matthew Phillips, who was also awarded nine A*s, achieved an 8 in English.

The boys excelled particularly in IGCSE examination subjects which are more theoretical and exam based than GCSES, and are regarded as more challenging.

An impressive tally of 40 pupils gained A* in biology with 81% awarded A* to A grades. A total of 76% of pupils achieved A* to A grades in maths, while that figure was 74% for physics and 71% for both history and chemistry.

A solid 59% of pupils achieved A* to A grades in English literature.

Other highlights included cross-country runner Robbie Prosser-Wrench who was awarded eight A*s, an A and a 7 in English and Antony Wright, from Newport, who achieved eight A*s, an A and a 9.

Former triathlon champion Frank Arentz has overcome a life-changing diagnosis to secure four As, four Bs and a 6 in English.

Frank immersed his whole life in sport and was an outstanding rugby player until tests revealed he had an inherited heart condition.

Told to stop strenuous physical activity, he has since discovered a new passion for music and photography.

Dr Andrew Daniel, Headmaster of Monmouth School for Boys, said: “Following our outstanding A level results last week, we can be pleased with today’s GCSE results.

“A total of 81% of boys achieved A* to B grades under the careful guidance of our dedicated teaching staff.

“Four students achieved a full set of A* grades and 19 gained a full set of A* to A grades.

“Our IGCSE results were particularly strong. The grades in biology were excellent with 40 pupils achieving an A* grade and 81% securing grades from A* to A.

“The diligence and hard work of our boys has also been rewarded by the high number of A* to A grades in maths, physics, history and chemistry.

“We are delighted that our students achieve such strong examination results alongside their very active involvement in the many activities in our extra-curricular programme.”

