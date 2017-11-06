Two cricketers from Monmouth School for Boys clinched top honours in Gloucestershire under 14s end-of-season awards.

Attacking leg-spinner Sam Swingwood scooped the Player of the Year prize, while opening batsman Michael Burger picked up the Performance of the Year accolade.

Sam, who also plays for Monmouth Cricket Club, made his debut for Gloucestershire last summer and finished with an outstanding 31-wicket haul for the county.

Michael, who won the performance trophy for Gloucestershire under 13 boys 12 months ago, led from the front with two match-winning displays last summer. Sam and Michael received their honours from Gloucestershire’s left-arm fast bowler Matt Taylor at the Bristol Pavilion.

The event also featured an onstage conversation between Gloucestershire head of talent pathway Tim Hancock and young professionals George Drissell and George Hankins.

Gloucestershire under 14s coach Luke Sellers, a former captain at Chepstow Cricket Club, paid tribute to the award-winning Monmouth School for Boys duo.

Sam took 11 wickets at the prestigious Taunton Festival – four against both Shropshire and Devon and three against Buckinghamshire.

“In his first season with Gloucestershire, Sam announced his arrival with 5-11 on his competitive debut against Wiltshire,” recalled Luke.

“He went on to take 31 wickets – more than any other county age group player – at an average of 12.7 runs per wicket.

“An attacking leg-spinner who turns the ball both ways, Sam was also a popular member of the dressing room, winning respect for both his performances and his attitude.”

Michael, who cut his cricketing teeth at Parkend and now plays his senior league cricket at Chepstow, hit unbeaten half-centuries against Oxfordshire and Hampshire.

Luke said: “Michael’s award is in recognition of two outstanding performances that changed the course of his side’s season.

“We needed two wins from the final two games to secure top division cricket next year and Michael led from the front, showing great skill and character under pressure.

“He hit match-winning scores of 89 not out against Oxfordshire and 50 not out against Hampshire.”

Main image: Sam Swingwood with Matt Taylor