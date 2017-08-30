Hereford Road, Monmouth NP25 5XT

Tel: 01600 711104

Website: www.habsmonmouth.org

Open Morning: 6 and 7 October 2017

Sixth Form Taster Day and Information Evening: 19 October 2017

Autumn term: 7 September – 13 December 2017

Spring term: 4 January – 29 March 2018

Summer term: 24 April – 7 July 2018

Age of pupils: 7 – 18 years

Number of pupils: 625

Day fees: £3,589 – £4,782

Boarding fees (per term): £6,500 – £10,276

Religious denomination: Anglican

The curriculum: We offer a wide range of subjects in Years 7, 8 and 9 to stimulate academic and personal development. We take care to ensure that no girl closes off the choice of a whole range of subjects for GCSE and A level.

Extra curricular activities: There is a wealth of lunchtime and after school opportunities which gives every girl a balance between work and play, helps develop some fantastic skills and truly enriches their learning.

Pastoral care: We aim to create a caring and supportive environment both in and out of the classroom, helping each pupil to feel valued as an individual. Our pastoral philosophy is to develop resilience, confidence and skills which take the girls through later life, while offering each pupil bespoke care.

Name of Principal: Dr Caroline Pascoe BCs (Hons), MSc, PhD

Outstanding characteristics: Access to superb educational opportunities engages, enriches and inspires pupils. Sport, music, drama and art supplement academic achievement. Endowment income provides outstanding facilities and competitive fees. Scholarships and bursaries mean one in five pupils receives financial support. Close links with Monmouth School for Boys enable us to offer around 30 A level subjects and many joint activities.