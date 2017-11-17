A pupil from Monmouth School Boys’ Prep has been named the East Wales Under 11 Boys Cross-Country champion.

Harry Dawes won the title at Brecon which also doubled as the second race in the Gwent Cross-Country League.

Harry was fifth in the Gwent League novice boys’ event.

Team-mate Seb Bowen was also in top form, finishing sixth in the East Wales Championships and 21st in the league, while John Newington-Bridges was 14th and 44th. The three athletes helped Monmouth’s A team to a bronze medal place in the East Wales Championships.

The school’s A team also included Tom Krige, who was 49th, for the Gwent League competition and they are now fourth overall.

Mr Alex Dawes, who runs the Monmouth School Boys’ Prep cross-country team, said: “Six of our runners improved their finishing positions in a field which had 122 starters compared to 118 at Cardiff last time out.

“Our first four runners’ home scored 371 points for our A team which is a new record for the school in the Gwent League.

“Our A team was also the sixth highest placed team in the league and only eight points behind Cardiff Archers. As a result of the boys’ continued excellent form, our A team are now fourth overall in the Gwent League standings – our highest position.”

