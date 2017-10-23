Six former England Test cricketers rode into Monmouth School for Boys on Monday as part of a gruelling cycling challenge for charity recently.

Marcus Trescothick, Tim Bresnan, Geraint Jones, Steve James, Matthew Maynard and Gavin Hamilton were all taking part in Big Bike Ride 3.

Old Monmothian Steve James, who had 17 seasons with Glamorgan and played two Tests for England in 1998, returned to familiar surroundings.

Talented players from Monmouth School for Boys, Monmouth School for Girls and Monmouth School Boys’ Prep enjoyed meeting their cricketing heroes, collecting autographs and having photographs taken with them.

Batsman Nathan Lee, who plays for Wales and hit 973 runs for the school’s first team last summer, said: “I met Marcus Trescothick and Daryl Mitchell and had a chat with some former Glamorgan players like Dan Cherry, Ian Thomas and Mark Wallace. It was great to speak to them and get to know them.”

Monmouth School for Boys’ Hitchcock Pavilion hosted around 75 riders who are raising money for the Tom Maynard Trust and the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) Benevolent Fund.

The cyclists were cheered into the building by a group of teachers and pupils from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, including headmasters Dr Andrew Daniel and Mr Neil Shaw.

Matthew Maynard made a special presentation to Head of Cricket at Monmouth School for Boys, Mr Andy Jones, to thank him for the tremendous hospitality the party received.

Mr Jones said: “We have a proud sporting tradition at Monmouth and were delighted to host the riders who are raising money for two important causes.”

