Monmouth School for Boys’ Combined Cadet Force has clinched four titles at the prestigious Welsh Skill at Arms competition in Sennybridge.

Harrison Town won the top individual honour involving the 10 best scoring cadets at the event – including three other Monmouth boys – in the 144-strong field.

Monmouth School for Boys also won the Defence Shooting, Light Support Weapon Machinegun, and Falling Plate activities in the annual competition organised by the Cadet Training Team, 160th Infantry Brigade and Headquarters Wales.

It was a memorable weekend for the Monmouth boys who were outstanding, winning four of the five titles on offer. The Monmouth boys got off to a tremendous start in the two-day event, taking top spot in the Defence Shooting section. Firing from a trench at targets up to 300m away with time restrictions, Alex Blackwell, Joe Wellington, Tom Franklin, Alf McAninly, Ethan Ockenden and Findley Town combined to achieve the highest score and take first prize.

In the Light Support Weapon Machinegun shoot, Harrison and Yaroslav Ivanov recorded first place in the challenging two-cadet activity.

Monmouth School for Boys’ success continued in the Falling Plate, a head-to-head team competition involving Joe, Tom, Alf and Ethan. Organised as a knockout, the boys had to run from 300m to the 200m point and hit 10 metal plates measuring 12 inches by 12 inches.

Monmouth defeated Llanwern and Llandovery College CCF, followed by Gwent and Powys ACF. Monmouth held their nerve in a nail-biting final, prevailing by eight plates to seven, against a strong team from Christ College Brecon. The finale to the weekend saw the scores off all 144 cadets totted up to identify the leading 10 to take part in a shoot-off for the Welsh individual shooting title.

To their tremendous credit, Monmouth’s quartet of Harrison, Yaroslav, Joe and Tom all made it into the top 10 with Harrison eventually securing the overall individual accolade.

