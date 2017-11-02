Five influential speakers will be highlighting the importance of learning foreign languages in an inspirational evening in Monmouth in November.

‘Your Future in Languages’ is for children in Years 9 to 13 at secondary school and examines the exciting career opportunities which will exist post-Brexit.

The evening is open to boys and girls from all schools in the area.

It takes place on Thursday 16 November in the main hall at Monmouth School for Girls, starting at 7pm.

The speakers will include Bernadette Holmes MBE, a Director of Speak to the Future, which is the National Campaign for Languages; Dr David Clarke from the Department of Politics, Languages and International Studies at the University of Bath; Businessman Tim Penn; Freya Lambert, a Project Manager for Kingfisher Plc; and Marlies Höcherl, a partner in Capital Law, Cardiff.

Head of Modern Foreign Languages at Monmouth School for Girls, Mrs Helen Smail, said: “We are welcoming speakers from a range of backgrounds, who will inform and introduce children to the opportunities available in languages. We very much hope that children and their parents can join us for what promises to be an inspirational evening.”

Doors open at 6.30pm and guests will be offered a complimentary drink on arrival. To book a place at the languages and careers information evening, please get in touch with Mrs Helen Smail by emailing: smail.helen@habsmonmouth.org

Visit: habsmonmouth.org