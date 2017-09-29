Students at Monmouth School for Boys have been given a fascinating insight into the role the oldest civic appointment in the land.

High Sheriff of Gwent, Mr Kevin Thomas, recently took pupils on a trip back to the seventh century as he explained the significance of the position which dates back over 1,000 years.

During the year, the High Sheriff is focusing on young people and activities that resonate both with his work as a teacher and as a magistrate.

Mr Thomas said: “The Junior History Society at Monmouth School for Boys is excellent. I enjoyed telling the boys about the role of the High Sheriff throughout history and its unbroken tradition in Britain.”

The High Sheriff of Gwent is an annual Queen’s appointment.

The role of the High Sheriff combines the tradition of looking after High Court judges, assisting the Lord Lieutenant and supporting the police, with work in the community.

In protocol terms, the High Sheriff comes after the Lord Lieutenant, Her Majesty’s representative in the county.

History teacher at Monmouth School for Boys, Mr Philip Vaughan-Smith, arranged for the High Sheriff to speak to the boys.

Deputy Head Boy, William Telling, who is studying A level history, said: “It was wonderful to see Mr Thomas in his full uniform.

“He gave us a really good talk and showed us the different equipment he has to wear, including his sword.

“It was incredible to find out about the oldest Royal position in the country. He told us some interesting facts about his predecessors, what his role as the High Sheriff entails in terms of the courts and the Royal family, and the different civic events he attends.”

