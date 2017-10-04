Two creative language students from Monmouth School for Girls will be living and working in Germany for a week after scooping top accolades in a national competition.

Arabella Thomas and Victoria Baker both impressed the judges with their eye-catching logos in a design competition run by the Friends of the Goethe-Institut London.

The Monmouth students are studying German in Year 12 and will be working in firms and companies in Schwäbisch Hall in Baden-Wurttemberg, south-west Germany.

The girls will have language tuition, guidance on German society, and trips to local attractions during their visit between 21 – 28 October.

The competition challenged students across the UK, aged between 16 and 17 years old with GCSE-level German, to design logos for the Goethe-Institut.

The organisation promotes knowledge of the German language abroad and aims to foster international cultural co-operation.

Arabella, who lives in the Forest of Dean, said: “I am really looking forward to visiting Germany.

“I think this is an amazing opportunity and will benefit both my studies and cultural understanding of Germany as a whole which, given that I am planning to study languages at university, is exciting.”

Victoria, who lives in Monmouth, said: “The competition was exactly right for me, as it combines my love of Germany with my love of art.

“I am now very much looking forward to gaining an insight into the world of work in Germany and to practising my German.”

Head of Languages at Monmouth School for Girls, Mrs Helen Smail, said: “I am delighted with the girls’ achievements. Arabella and Victoria are both thoroughly motivated students who display a love of German and Germany.

“I am sure they will embrace this wonderful opportunity to further their language skills and develop their understanding of working abroad.

“It is vital that young people appreciate that knowledge of a modern foreign language is hugely beneficial in terms of their future employment.”

