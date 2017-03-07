A ballot is now open to give Bristolians the chance to spend the night in a unique new structure by Canopy & Stars, at Crane 29 on the Harbourside.

The brand new sensory experience will come to Bristol this summer in the form of a one-bedroom treehouse constructed on one of the city’s iconic cargo cranes, promising a bubble of nature at its industrial heart.

Set to welcome guests from late May, the treehouse will be the first ever space created and built by Bristol business Canopy & Stars, which offers special holiday experiences in the great outdoors. Part art installation, part architectural feat, Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 will grace our skyline for just four months, before disappearing as the first leaves drop from the trees in late September. You can register for a chance to stay in it at canopyandstars.co.uk

The treehouse, believed to be a world first, will offer an opportunity to connect with Bristol’s unique culture, architecture and history from a nature-inspired sanctuary high above the water. Guests will be able to experience the sights, smells and sounds of the great outdoors while they’re indoors, and look out over the harbour’s twinkling lights as the city buzzes below.

The low-impact build – from specialist treehouse builders Bower House Construction – will feature sustainable building materials, smart, space-saving solutions and pollinating plants on the roof, attracting bees, birds and wildlife. All profits from Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 will go to Friends of the Earth, meaning that every stay at the treehouse will also contribute to protecting the natural world, climate and biodiversity.

“We truly believe there is nothing better than waking up to the great outdoors – seeing, feeling, touching and smelling nature all around you,” says Tom Dixon, MD at Canopy & Stars. “For the past six years we’ve been travelling Europe to inspect and select the most special experiences, finding them in the most unusual of spaces. We wanted to use this knowledge to create something special of our own, here in our hometown of Bristol, a hub of ingenuity and creativity with green principles at its heart.

“We’re aiming for a real ‘natural high’, a pocket of nature in the city – something totally unexpected. This will be the first and possibly only ever opportunity to stay in one of these iconic cranes, symbols of Bristol’s industrial heritage. It’s been no easy feat getting this off the ground – Canopy & Stars at Crane 29 is the culmination of three years of planning, an extraordinary seed of an idea that we hope to see finally blossom this summer!”

The ballot opens today, with the first draw on 10 April. The build will begin on 2 May, with the treehouse due to open on 27 May. There will also be a second draw on 3 July. One night stays start from £185.

Dating back to the 1950s and built by Stothert & Pitt in Bath, 40 cargo cranes used to line the docks and were used to load and unload ships in the port. After the closure of the City Docks to commercial traffic in 1975, the remaining cranes were sold for scrap. A pressure group was formed to buy back the cranes. Alastair Sawday was an early supporter of the campaign to protect and conserve the cranes for future generations. All four cranes were passed into the care of Bristol’s M Shed in 1989.