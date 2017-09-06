Sidcot School has further strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Christian Hughes, previously Assistant Headteacher at the Kings of Wessex Academy. Christian has joined the school as Deputy Headteacher (Academic) bringing his extensive knowledge and expertise to the progressive school in Winscombe.

The appointment comes in the wake of some outstanding GCSE and A level results at Sidcot.

At GCSE, 98% of the students achieved five GCSEs grades A*/9 to C/4, with 84% achieving five GCSEs A*/9 to C/4 including the newly reformed Maths and English. While at A Level students achieved a 99% overall pass rate, 69% achieving high grade passes (A* to B) and nearly half celebrating A*/As.

Commenting on his appointment Mr Hughes said: “As an enthusiastic and passionate teacher with years of experience as a senior leader, I am dedicated to working with young people of all abilities. I not only believe in achieving outstanding academic success but also nurturing the skills that help pupils to develop a life-long love of learning that will provide them with the qualities and values needed to achieve enduring career success. These are very much the Quaker values which drew me to Sidcot School and I am very excited about the prospect of working together with staff and students to achieve this shared ambition”.

Mr Hughes first started teaching 25 years ago initially overseas before returning to the UK where he settled in the South West working in a number of schools in Bristol and Somerset. At Kings of Wessex he shared responsibility for the strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation of the school’s vision, ethos and values.

In his new role as Deputy Head (Academic) Mr Hughes will be responsible for teaching and learning and maintaining the schools impressive academic standards.

SIdcot’s Headmaster, Iain Kilpatrick, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Christian into our school community – he brings a wealth of experience both of the local and national educational system and we look forward to him getting to know students and parents in the weeks to come.”

Sidcot is renowned as a progressive school where Quaker values underpin learning and life throughout the school. These values are acknowledged as key to academic excellence and outstanding pupil personal development which the Independent School Inspectorate (ISI) recently described as ‘excellent’ (March 2017).

For further information on Sidcot School please either visit the website at sidcot.org.uk or call 01934 843102.