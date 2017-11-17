British luxury fashion brand Barbour will be opening an outlet store at Clarks Village very soon.

Designing, manufacturing and selling an iconic range of British, outdoor clothing and accessories, Barbour is renowned for its waxed, cotton jackets, weatherproofed outerwear, leather goods, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. The brand holds royal warrant to supply waterproof and protective clothing from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974, the Duke of Edinburgh in 1982, and Charles, Prince of Wales in 1987.

The new store will be operated by Outdoor and Country.

Jonathan Capener Managing Director of Outdoor and Country, comments, “I’m really excited today to reveal plans for our new Barbour partner Outlet store at Clarks Village, Street, Somerset. This brings our total number of stores to eight, and will be our first Barbour Outlet store, giving our customers even more choice when shopping with us. It’s a great privilege to be able to represent this iconic British brand in such a fabulous centre as Street.”

Outdoor and Country is an independent retailer for great British, lifestyle clothing and footwear brands, including Barbour.

The Barbour store will open very soon and will be located near Asics, Levi’s and Tefal.

Outdoor and Country are currently recruiting and for information about vacancies, visit: outdoorandcountry.co.uk/jobs.

