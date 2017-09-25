The team behind the Absurd Bird diners has opened a quirky, independent eatery overlooking the waterfront at 5-7 Welshback, beneath the Mercure Hotel.

Buttermilk and Maple’s experimental kitchen, which is overseen by chef Timothy Newton, serves everything from buttermilk chicken and salted caramel French toast, to top-notch steak, truffle poached eggs and ultra-comforting lobster mac and cheese (we can happily vouch for this one) ideal for the chilliest autumnal evenings. We loved the imaginative decor, featuring numerous artworks on the walls; pretty marble worktops; chic, low-hanging lighting; and humorous little phrases printed above the bar.

Timothy trained at the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School in Paris and has since cooked in some of the UK’s most famous kitchens, including The Wolseley, Aria, Lutyens and Petite Maison. He is currently group executive chef of Global Hospitality Management in Dubai with such notable brands as Bistrot Bagatelle and Catch under his watch.

The bar, meanwhile, is stocked with an eclectic mix of the very finest spirits including over 30 bottles of premium agave, and visitors can pick from plenty of alternative wines or creative bespoke cocktails poured by Soul Shakers (see mouth-watering pic below) plus superb ciders and local craft beers from regional brewery Lost and Grounded. “We are conscious to promote the best of Bristol, from locally sourced sourdough to carefully curated craft beers,” said Mark Hall, of parent group Splendid Restaurants. “Why look any further than our own back yard?”