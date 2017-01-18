Old Dauntseian presented with Sword of Honour at Sandhurst

Staff and pupils at Dauntsey’s were delighted to hear that Old Dauntseian, Rosie Wild, was presented with the Sword of Honour at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Sovereign’s Parade in December.

Rosie attended the school between 2003 and 2010, as has been given the prestigious award as the best cadet of the intake, reflecting her tremendous enthusiasm and ability.

Lt Col John Caiger said: “Rosie, from her first introduction to the Royal Artillery, displayed real talent. She is bright, with exceptional physical stamina: the ultimate team player. She is a level-headed young officer with a glowing future in the Army”.

Staff at Dauntsey’s remember Rosie with much fondness; her success comes as no surprise.

Dauntsey’s currently tops the ‘Magnificent Seven’ league table of Officer Cadets at Sandhurst from Independent Schools in the last three years.

