The UK’s first ever shopping outlet, Clarks Village, unveils the latest store to join the Village in the heart of Somerset: Original Penguin, opening on 15 June 2017 with a celebratory launch event on 30 June.

About An Original Penguin by Munsingwear

In 1955, Minneapolis-based Munsingwear – an underwear and military supply company – ironically became the touchstone of suburban sport with the introduction of the first iconic golf shirt to America: an Original Penguin. Known for its unique, humorous and detail-oriented clothing, Original Penguin offers a full range of men’s and children’s clothing, accessories and fragrances, and is present across America, Europe and the Philippines. There are over 1,250 points of sale, more than 99 Original Penguin stores worldwide and two dedicated e-commerce websites: originalpenguin.com and originalpenguin.co.uk.

“We are thrilled that Original Penguin is joining Clarks Village,” said Chris Davis, Centre Manager at Clarks Village. “Loved by celebrities and locals alike, it is a popular brand and a welcome addition to our collection of fashion stores within the Village. We know they will fast become a firm favourite among our 4million visitors each year!”

Lisa Keating, Head of Retail for Original Penguin, comments, “We are excited to be opening our new outlet within Clarks Village, given the current growth of our Original Penguin brand, and retail store openings. The brand adjacencies are well thought out, and we believe the customer base will be as well received by the clientele in Somerset, as our existing locations.”

The new Original Penguin store will be situated in unit 7; on the walkway beyond Hamleys and Ecco, and opposite White Stuff and Timberland.

For more information about Original Penguin, please visit: originalpenguin.co.uk. For more information about Clarks Village, please visit: clarksvillage.co.uk. To keep up to date with village life, follow the Clarks Village social media channels:

Facebook – facebook.com/clarksvillage

Twitter – @ClarksVillageUK

Instagram – @clarksvillageuk