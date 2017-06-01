Dedication and practice have paid off for a champion sword master who came second in a national fencing competition.

Ottilie Owen, from Inglefield House, took home the U9 silver medal in the Independent Association of Prep Schools’ championships after successfully battling 16 other girls.

She said: “I was quite nervous, but really excited. I started off quite well and when that happens I usually get better and better as the fights go on. It felt really good to do that well.”

Ottilie started fencing at Inglefield in Year 3, almost two years ago. “I didn’t know how to fence at all when I started,” she added.

“I didn’t have good co-ordination and everyone was tagging me all the time, but now I’m becoming quite nimble. I used to just whack my sword around because I didn’t know what I was doing. I’m much more controlled now.

“You won’t hit anyone when you first start out, unless your dad’s an Olympian. But you build up and get better and better with practice. I would love to win first place next time for my school.”

The Inglefield fencing club trains once a week, and now has 10 members.

“People didn’t know much about fencing, but when they found out it was sword fighting lots of them wanted to join,” said Ottilie. “I was so excited when I heard about it and my dad said I should do it because it’s really good for you and lots of fun.”

For more information on Inglefield House, visit inglefieldhouse.co.uk