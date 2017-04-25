With everything from sporty stripes and utilitarian styles to exotic florals, fuchsia, frills and fabric-of-the-moment gingham, fashion’s feeling suitably spring-like right now

Topical Tropical

The statement sleeve nor the perennial spring floral show any sign of fading away in SS17 fashion – as seen in Pinko’s oh-so boho Georgette maxi dress, £395 from Harvey Nichols, whose subtle yet on-trend tropical twist we love

Show Your Stripes

Label Lab’s Loren khaki baseball hat, £15, injects an extra touch of athleisure to Hobbs’ already slightly sporty and Seventies-esque fern dress, £110 from House of Fraser

Working It

Topshop’s white frill top, £29, looks effortlessly chic paired with Hallhuber’s bamboo handle bag, £59, and khaki paper bag trousers, £35 from Miss Selfridge – illustrating the season’s utilitarian style

Check, Please

Gingham is ubiquitous right now, and we love Warehouse’s grown-up take on it. Their button-front dress, £45, features sweetheart neckline and very current cold-shoulder detail

Go Your Own Way

Alternatively, keep it cute, casual and dressed down – this tulle sleeve tee, £16 from Miss Selfridge, taps into the trend for netted fabrics and works a treat with Topshop’s denim mini skirt, £32

In Blossom

De rigeur for this time of year, myriad florals – such as this oriental-feel side-split maxi from Quiz, £29.99 at House of Fraser – abound throughout the collections

Anyone For Tennis?

Karen Millen’s striped knit dress, £140 at House of Fraser, recognises the SS17 penchant for loud, sporty stripes

Hello Sunshine

We love the optimism of Boutique Moschino’s striped Ottoman dress in brightest lemony yellow, £415 from Harvey Nichols, especially with its bang on-trend frilled hem

In The Pink

Slay with subtle Jackie O vibes in the Harris Wharf London wool coat. In brilliantly bold hue-of-the-moment fuchsia, £325 from Harvey Nichols, it’s the perfect match for Ted Baker’s in-vogue tulle pastel skirt, £140 from House of Fraser, and a simple white tee

SS17 Fashion Shoot Credits

Location: The Ethicurean at Barley Wood Walled Gardens; theethicurean.com; walledgarden.co.uk

Art directors: Amanda Nicholls, Louise Harrold & Emma Payne

Photography: Paolo Ferla; ferlapaolo.com

Models: Nadia Achha, Katie Powles; bigmustard.co.uk

Hair: Elizabeth Shave; seanhanna.com

Make-up: Sarah Luscombe; sarahluscombemakeup.com

Stockists: harveynichols.com; houseoffraser.co.uk