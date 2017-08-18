On Sunday, Bristol locals were out in full force to mark the first public opening of the Plaza at Paintworks

The Plaza is an integral part of Paintworks and its design has been influenced by the local area’s artistic reputation. This thoughtfully designed community space will house a host of public amenities, beautifully planted areas and open spaces for residents to enjoy. The Plaza features a mix of residential and commercial property, including the distinctive TV-shaped building in a nod to the development’s unique heritage.

Attendees at the event were invited to #GetCreative with local artist Stephen Quick to create their own masterpiece at a pop-up art studio. There was also a competition for kids to design a t-shirt, which was won by Lili Bird.

The winning t-shirt by Lili Bird

Bristol-based interior designers, Edward Thomas Interiors, also hosted a series of interior design masterclasses throughout the day.

Claire Wainwright, Head of Sales and Marketing at Edward Thomas Interiors said: ““During the demonstrations at the event, we used a neutral backdrop and added layers of colour and interest with soft furnishings and accessories. Both looks we created were bold and contemporary, much like the show homes we designed and installed at Paintworks. These drew inspiration from the vibrant and urban community, the local art scene and the area’s industrial history. The finished look is edgy yet liveable, mixing old and new with vintage and antique elements.”

The event also saw the first Bristol outing of Play Me, I’m Yours Street Pianos by British artist Luke Jerram.

“It’s great to be here in Bristol, bringing the Street Pianos to the local community,” said Luke. “Bristol is full of creativity, art and culture and Paintworks is very much at the heart of this! We had a brilliant day and loved watching the families and locals enjoy the entertainment.”

As well as a host of entertainment and creativity, attendees also enjoyed an array of Indonesian street food.

Sandra Dixon, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson South West, said:“We are so pleased to mark the opening of the Plaza at Paintworks with this fantastic event for the local community. Paintworks has a brilliant community feel, and the Plaza provides residents with the perfect place to meet and relax with friends and family.

“Since launching, Paintworks has gone from strength to strength. By incorporating the artistic feel of the area into the homes and surrounding area of Paintworks we’ve been able to create a development that is both unique and in-keeping with Arnos Vale.”

Set in the heart of Bristol’s creative quarter, Paintworks is a distinctive development enhancing the already established community. Each home has been inspired by its artistic surroundings and is complemented by modern interior fixtures and fittings – offering a unique home for first time buyers, second steppers and families alike.

