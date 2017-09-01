37A Cotham Hill, Bristol BS6 6JY

Tel: 0117 973 3000

Web: pastaloco.co.uk

Run by cousins Ben Harvey and Dom Burel, Pasta Loco is most definitely a family affair. Situated in Cotham, just off Whiteladies Road, the emphasis here is clearly on – you guessed it – pasta, freshly homemade and paired with delicious, seasonal ingredients. The cosy dining room and fun, relaxed front-of-house service is warm and inviting; the perfect atmosphere in which to enjoy the ever-changing menu. With options to cater for meat-eaters, pescatarians and vegetarians, as well as gluten-free pasta, there is something for everyone to enjoy – think linguini salsiccia carbonara and gnocchi with cavolo nero. As you’d expect, the drinks menu complements perfectly with a succinct list of pleasing wines and moreish cocktails.