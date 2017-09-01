The General, Lower Guinea Street, Bristol BS1 6SY

Tel: 0117 925 6872

Web: thepishop.co.uk

For a classic sourdough pizza complemented with mouth-watering toppings and a pint of Bristol-brewed Left Handed Giant from the tap, the Pi Shop pizzeria has fast become the place to go. Down by the harbourside, it occupies a charming corner of the gorgeous General development and is handy for mates, dates and family outings, with a no-frills, pared-back interior. As you’d expect from chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias (see Casamia and Paco Tapas) the menu has been carefully thought out, with classics such as the margherita and Hawaiian, plus a smattering of speciality pizzas including courgette with flowers, ewe’s curd, rocket and mint. If the weather’s good, little ones in tow can play on the terrace before enjoying the kids’ menu, while adults sip on an ice-cold negroni or sazerac from the cocktail list.