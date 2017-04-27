Bath and West Shutters is the authorised agent for The New England Shutter Company offering a measure, design and installation service in Somerset, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Devon and Cornwall

The New England Shutter Company has been manufacturing and installing the finest handcrafted shutters since 2002.

Bath and West Shutters is passionate about good design, quality workmanship and impeccable service. Each set of shutters is built from start to finish for every individual client.

Bath and West Shutters works to any specification, producing bespoke solutions for every window, door, glass roof or other internal space. This individual care allows clients to create an original design for their homes.

All New England shutters are custom-made in the company’s own joinery factory in Dubai, using only the finest grade timbers. Shutters can be made from a huge variety of solid woods such as Ash, American White Oak, American Black Walnut, Western Red Cedar, American Cherry, Maple and Teak. They can be left natural, stained, oiled, lacquered or painted to match any colour. Shutters can also be dressed in faux leather, faux suede or fabric.

Bath and West Shutters and The New England Shutter Company strongly support sustainable forestry. Since opening the joinery factory in 2002 The New England Shutter Company has only sourced woods from environmentally responsible suppliers.

Elsie and Hugh Lyford are a husband and wife team offering free estimates and design advice for shutters and Venetian blinds in the west country. Hugh has years of experience measuring and installing the finest solid wood shutters for the London head office of The New England Shutter Company.

Bath and West Shutters’ objective is to uphold its ethos of honesty and transparency, delivering and providing the highest level of care to every client. Email or call for a free estimate and to book in for a measure appointment.

Visit: bathandwestshutters.com

Twitter: @bawshutters

Facebook: Bath and West Shutters Ltd

Instagram: Bath and West Shutters