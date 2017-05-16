We check out a classic Arts and Crafts-designed Edwardian property – detached and backing directly onto the Downs, with a charming south-west facing garden

Dating back to the early 1900s – when it was built as a wedding present for a young couple – and retaining original features including covered balconies and stained glass windows, 21 Downs Park West is a beaut to behold, in our book.

On the ground floor, find a pleasant dining room and spacious drawing-room, as well as a sitting room, morning room, and dual aspect kitchen/breakfast room. The latter space is one of our favourites – comprehensively fitted with soft-closing panelled units; wooden worktop surfaces; a stainless steel sink and mixer tap; wood-effect flooring; and pelmet lighting. In addition there’s a Kuppers Busch microwave/oven, double electric oven, four-ring induction hob, integral dishwasher and freezer.

Pop your head into the cloakroom/wc/utility room for a quick butcher’s, then head up to the first floor, where a master bedroom with en-suite shower room awaits. The second double bedroom has an ornate period fireplace, walk-in wardrobe and multi-paned door with windows to either side, opening out onto a broad, charming covered balcony – meaning we, naturally, coveted it immediately – but the two other double bedrooms on this level are lovely too. One has its own en-suite, while the other has another covered balcony overlooking the back garden, and access to the ‘family’ bathroom. The remaining bedrooms – which, between them, feature exposed wooden floorboards, views of the Downs, a part canopied ceiling, access to an elevated balcony and eaves storage – are found on the floor above, as is another en-suite bathroom and a separate WC.

Outside, there’s twin driveway parking suitable for two or three vehicles, plus well-stocked gardens on three sides of the property, and a former-coach-house garage. The house enjoys a good amount of privacy thanks to the high hedge border running along the front boundary, and there are two sets of double-opening wrought-iron vehicular gates at opposing ends of said boundary. The front section of garden has been designed to be easily maintained and has a pathway flanked by flint chippings and deep shrub borders with an array of flowering plants and mature shrubs. An established magnolia sits proudly to one corner, while white, painted picket fencing adds extra charm. The remainder of the garden is level and predominately laid to lawn – enjoying a sunny south-westerly aspect. We enjoyed a moment in the covered sitting area immediately to the rear of the house and finished up with a stroll along the path leading past a former stable block and offering private access to the Downs.

Property Profile

Guide Price: £1,450,000

Agent: Richard Harding, 124 Whiteladies Road, Bristol, BS8 2RP

Contact: 0117 946 6690; richardharding.co.uk

Discover more of Bristol’s hottest properties here