Mr Kendall will take up the post at QEH in September and is very much looking forward to the challenge. He is currently Deputy Head at Newton Prep School in London and has had a distinguished career in prep schools around London and the South East, including a significant period at Westminster Under School where he was Head of Upper Section.

Mr Kendall said, “I very much look forward to being part of the QEH community and leading this fine school. Mr Morris will be a difficult act to follow but I hope to build on the firm foundations which he has laid in establishing the Junior School over the past nine years.”