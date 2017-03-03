The governors of Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital are delighted to announce that David Kendall has been appointed to succeed retiring Head, Martin Morris, as Head of QEH Junior School
Mr Kendall will take up the post at QEH in September and is very much looking forward to the challenge. He is currently Deputy Head at Newton Prep School in London and has had a distinguished career in prep schools around London and the South East, including a significant period at Westminster Under School where he was Head of Upper Section.
Mr Kendall said, “I very much look forward to being part of the QEH community and leading this fine school. Mr Morris will be a difficult act to follow but I hope to build on the firm foundations which he has laid in establishing the Junior School over the past nine years.”
David Kendall
Mr Kendall attended St David’s University College, Lampeter, reading History. He gained his PGCE at Roehampton Institute and will complete his Masters in Educational Leadership in the summer. He is Chair of SATIPS, which fosters excellence in training and best practice in prep schools. Mr Kendall is married with three children and two step-children, and has a wide variety of sporting and other interests.
“We are delighted to have appointed Mr Kendall,” said Stephen Holliday, Headmaster of QEH. “His energy and enthusiasm will inspire both the boys and staff, as he takes the Junior School forward, into its second decade.”
Mr Kendall will be meeting parents and boys during the summer term.
