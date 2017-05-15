Bristol boy Sam Horne became British Champion recently, when he won the final of the British under 12 Sabre Championships in Sheffield.

Sam, who is in Year 7 at Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital (QEH), has been fencing since he was 9 years old and has been competing nationally almost since he began. In March this year, as reigning England under-11 Sabre champion, Sam travelled to Poland with the rest of the England team to fence in the Challenge Bratislava event. This was Sam’s first international, where he competed in the under-13 age group, against fencers from 40 countries.

This experience seems to have spurred him on. At the British championships this month, Sam was competing with 46 other boys from regions around the country. He won all his poule fights and put together a series of impressive performances in the elimination rounds to win 10:4 in the final, becoming British Champion.

Sam trains three times a week, including two sessions with Salle Hunt Roeder which take place in the QEH gym where Sam feels very much at home.

Sam’s headmaster, Stephen Holliday said, “Sam is the first fencing champion we’ve had at QEH and we’re delighted that he’s doing so well in his chosen sport. He’s a modest young man with a great work ethic, as you can tell from his success!”

