Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital (QEH), Berkeley Place, Clifton, Bristol BS8 1JX

Tel: 0117 930 3040

Website: www.qehbristol.co.uk

Autumn term: 5 September – 15 December 2017

Spring term: 9 January – 23 March 2018

Summer term: 17 April – 6 July 2018

Age of pupils: 7 – 18 years

Number of pupils: 685

Day fees: Juniors: £3,094 per term (£9,282 per annum) including pre and after school supervision until 5pm. Seniors: £4,662 per term (£13,986 per annum). Fees include text and exercise books, and essential education trips but do not include public examination fees or lunches.

Religious denomination: Church of England, embracing all faiths

The curriculum: The curriculum is broad but also offers the chance to study subjects in-depth. The school expects pupils to work hard, believing a good education is a voyage of discovery to be enjoyed. Pupils are stretched but not stressed.

Extra curricular activities: QEH prides itself on the range of activities it provides, reflecting the wide interests of students and the commitment of the staff. Variety is key and all pupils should find activities that interest them. QEH is also committed to outdoor pursuits, with around 150 pupils taking part in Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme, many attaining Gold Award.

Pastoral care: Pastoral care is second to none. Pupils need to feel happy and safe and, at QEH, they are free to enjoy their learning, exploring new opportunities with confidence. People often comment on how self-assured and well-mannered our pupils are. Their friendly spirit and good behaviour are partly the result of unobtrusive but strong pastoral care.

Name of Principal: Mr Stephen Holliday, MA (Cantab)

Outstanding characteristics: QEH is recognised for its outstanding academic record and the friendliness and confidence of our pupils is notable. The school is not socially exclusive, having a good mix of people.

Girls are now also able to take advantage of the outstanding education offered at QEH, by joining the co-educational Sixth Form from September 2017.