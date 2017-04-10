Causing crowds in Clifton village to queue on the suspension bridge, it’s fair to say that these unusual bunnies have been causing something of a stir across the city.

The rabbit in question is the Qeeboo rabbit chair, which has been touted by some of the biggest heavyweights on the South West interiors scene as the hottest design piece of the season.

Alison Bracey, Owner of Bracey Interiors in Clifton is the first in the South West to stock this must-have piece. “In the world of interiors, it isn’t often that you see a new design piece that gets everyone so excited,” she says. ” The mission behind the design is to break from convention and convey a sense of romance and adventure in everyday objects, and there is no doubt that these playful chairs do exactly that. We are excited to be the first in the region to home these rabbits – they are one-off, truly unique, and a genuine style statement that is not just for Easter.” is to break from convention and convey a sense of romance and adventure in everyday objects, and there is no doubt that these playful chairs do exactly that. We are excited to be the first in the region to home these rabbits – they are one-off, truly unique, and a genuine style statement that is not just for Easter.”

Available in a range of colours and made for hardwearing polythene, the chairs are totally durable, making them ideal for indoor or outdoor use. Designed in large and small sizes, they are suited to both adults and children alike.

If you want your rabbit to shine, there are even light-up versions available…But get your order in now to avoid disappointment – the range is not expected to hang around for long.