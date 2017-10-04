Morton Property Consultants are pleased to bring a rare opportunity to purchase a long leasehold office in the heart of the city centre, close to local amenities, bars and restaurants.

8 Unity Street, Bristol comprises an impressive period four storey terraced Georgian property with direct access off Unity Street, a basement and rear courtyard. Internally the property is arranged with various compartmentalised offices on each floor including male and female WCs and a kitchenette and is approximately 2,750 sq ft.

Phil Morton, Director of Morton Property Consultants commented: “This is an exciting rare opportunity to buy a commercial long leasehold in the city centre and we are already experiencing a high level of interest.”

To find out more, visit: mortonpc.co.uk or tel: 0117 973 63 99.