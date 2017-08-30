Redmaids’ High School, incorporating Redland High School for Girls

Westbury Road, Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, BS9 3AW

Tel: Senior School & Sixth Form 0117 962 2641; Infant & Junior School 0117 962 9451

Website: www.redmaidshigh.co.uk

Email: admissions@redmaidshigh.co.uk; junioradmissions@redmaidshigh.co.uk

Autumn term: 6 September – 15 December 2017

Spring term: 9 January – 23 March 2018

Summer term: 17 April – 6 July 2018

Age of pupils: Girls aged 4 to 18

Number of pupils: 800

Fees: Reception to Year 6: £3,000-£3,130 per term; Years 7 – 13: £4,600 per term

The curriculum: Redmaids’ High provides the best opportunities in Bristol and beyond for academically able girls who aspire to achieve their full personal, social and academic potential. It was formed through the merger of Red Maids’ and Redland High schools, creating a stronger school with outstanding facilities and high quality teaching. In the Infant and Junior School, the girls enjoy a rich curriculum, achieving excellent results in national exams for music, speech and drama. In the Senior School, our curriculum is enriched through a greater choice of subjects at GCSE and the Sixth Form, offering A Levels or the world-class International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma.

Extra curricular activities: A large programme of clubs and societies enables us to identify and nurture talent wherever it lies and to instil leadership, teamwork and independent thought.

Pastoral care: Pastoral care is regarded to be of the utmost importance. Small classes are an important feature. Pupils are supported by an increased number of pastoral staff with a Head and Assistant Head of Year, and Tutors and Assistant Tutors.

Name of principal: Mrs Isabel Tobias BA Hons

Outstanding characteristics: The Infant & Junior School is integrated within its secluded Grange Court Road location, enjoying direct access to the Senior School for sport, dining and other activities. A stylish Sixth Form Centre offers space for independent learning and relaxation while our brand new Redland Hall provides a modern performance facility for music and drama. We offer sport and fitness excellence through our on-site facilities and a new 16-acre sports club less than 10 minutes away. We are an IB World School with a global outlook offering scholarships and bursaries to girls from all backgrounds to benefit from our outstanding education.