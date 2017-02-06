Artist registration for Europe’s largest live street art and graffiti festival, Upfest 2017, is now open until 31 March

Upfest, which takes place from 29th – 31st July in Bristol, UK attracts more than 300 artists and 30,000 visitors from around the world, and Upfest 2017 even bigger and better as applicants start rushing in.

The festival welcomes any artist, graffiti writer or collective to register their interest in the festival. Registration is open to artists from all backgrounds and disciplines, from graffiti to fine art and stencils to the abstract, as long as they don’t mind painting in front of a huge audience!

Artists will paint to a live soundtrack of funk, soul, reggae and old school hip hop in more than 30 venues all over Bedminster including the Tobacco Factory, Hen and Chicken, The Steam Crane and Spotted Cow, creating over 40,000 sq ft of artwork across the weekend; with a legacy of artwork staying in the area until the next festival.

In order to promote local talent, a third of the 300 spaces will be allocated to Bristol-based artists, another third to UK-based artists and a third to international artists.

Art © Cheo – image © Plaster

“We are very excited that this year’s registration is now officially open,” says Upfest founder and gallery owner Stephen Hayles. “Upfest has grown to be Europe’s biggest and most diverse gathering of urban artists, with 300 artists and around 40,000 visitors coming along to join and spend the weekend with us last year. We’re looking forward to the selection process and bringing together another diverse artist roster and festival this year.”

Last year, 700 artists registered with 300 being allocated a space from more than 40 countries world-wide and as far-flung as Canada, Australia, Argentina, Israel and Europe. Around 40,000 visitors came to Bedminster to enjoy the street art, affordable art sales, music stages, live performances, graffiti battles and a chance to meet some of the world’s most famous urban artists such as Inkie, Jody, Cheo, FIN DAC, Shok-1, Gemma Compton, Pichi&Avo, Cheba, Louis Masai, Odeith and Mr June.

Due to the sheer volume of artists that attend, the festival is unable to support individuals financially, however, can forward details of accommodation and supply some materials. Once again, this year Upfest will be raising money for The National Association for Children of Alcoholics (NACOA) which offer a confidential phone line for children affected by alcoholism within the family unit.

Registration for Upfest 2017 is now open until 28 February. Participants can register at upfest.co.uk, and artists will be informed whether they were successful by the 31 March.

Featured image: art © Odeith – image © Colin Rayner