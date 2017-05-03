This spring/summer, Regression Sessions will be celebrating 5 years of partying with a string of festival appearances and dates across the UK, including Bristol’s Lakota on 2 June

After coming back from a summer of festivals five years ago, the Regression Sessions team were flummoxed. How could it be that throughout summer they met so many people doused in glitter with zero attitude at all, having a ball to some amazing electronic music – then, come September, it all seemed to be over? How could they go back to the dark rooms, the boring clothes and generic clubbing nights? There had to be a way to capture festival vibes in your average nightclub…and hence Regression Sessions was born.



Throughout the years, Regression Sessions’ brand of immersive interactive nightlife has grown in different stages, to the current, production-heavy variation you see today. For each new theme, there are bespoke sets built that are unique to Regression and its parties, and all complemented by a crack team of residents providing an exceptional house and techno soundtrack.

Throughout May and June, the crew will touch down in Leeds, Manchester and Bristol too, with further dates planned for London including Ministry of Sound on July 8th.

Regression Sessions comes to Bristol’s Lakota on 2 June. For more information or to book tickets visit regressionsessions.com. For the chance to win two tickets, visit our twitter page.