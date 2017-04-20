Locals of Bristol and Bath are invited to ‘live like a tourist’ between 5 – 7 May for the first ever Residents Weekend, which showcases both of the cities’ top concert venues, theatres, galleries, and museums

The Residents Weekend opens up Bristol and Bath’s biggest cultural venues to anyone with a BA or BS postcode, encouraging locals to tick off their ‘to visit’ list and experience everything their city has to offer – with a number of talks and tours designed to enhance a first-time visit, and limited free and reduced tickets for those who can prove their residency.

Over 27 organisations are confirmed as taking part, with highlights in Bristol including tours and talks at Colston Hall, Spike Island and Bristol Old Vic, a behind-the-scenes look at Brunel’s SS Great Britain with a chance to meet the curators, and a beginners’ guide to contemporary art at the Arnolfini.

In Bath, participating venues include Holburne Museum, Roman Baths, Fashion Museum, No. 1 Royal Crescent, Victoria Art Gallery, Herschel Museum, Beckford’s Tower and Komedia amongst others.

Martin Pople, project manager at Bristol & Bath Cultural Destinations, commented: “Bristol and Bath are both unique and wonderful places in their own ways – but if you live here, you can take them for granted. This weekend is an opportunity for our locals to get under the skin of the cities and live like a tourist, so that our tourists can live like a local”.

To encourage local people to not just discover one city, but enjoy both Bristol and Bath, First Bus are offering a day ticket with unlimited travel in the First West of England area for just £10 for up to 5 people.

The Residents Weekend takes place from 5 – 7 May. Offers are available to those living with a BA or BS postcode – proof of residency will be required and pre-booking is advised. Booking for all Residents Weekend events and offers opens 10am on Friday 21 April; bbresweekend.co.uk