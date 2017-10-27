What is Retirement Living and is it Right for You?

By Churchill Retirement Living

You may be struggling to decide if retirement living is right for you, but the decision might be easier than you think. If you already lead an independent, busy lifestyle but are starting to find the pressures of maintaining your home a bit much, retirement living is an ideal option.

Churchill Retirement Living is a family-run and privately-owned British business and the UK’s leading retirement developer. Churchill prides itself on building beautiful purpose-built one and two bedroom apartments in desirable locations across the UK for those looking for an independent lifestyle in later life. Developments are designed to take away all the hassle and fears that can be experienced by older people and provide security, peace of mind and independence.

Independent living

Churchill Retirement Living offers independent living options for over 60s who want to enjoy their retirement while still leading an active, independent lifestyle. You can have your family and friends to stay, bring small pets with you when you move and even continue to do your own shopping and cooking.

Designed with our Owners in mind, retirement apartments offer a comfortable, secure place to live, with the option to socialise with other Owners as much or as little as you like.

Apartments boast spacious rooms throughout and an ideal combination of design and functionality. The fully fitted, stylish kitchens include a built in fridge and freezer, hob and an oven, which is located at an easy-reach height. All of the properties benefit from illuminated light switches for added convenience. Owners also enjoy ultimate peace of mind from a fitted camera entry system for the highest level of security and a 24 hour emergency call system.

Churchill Retirement Living developments are well-located, close to the local shops, near the town centre and in easy reach of all the essential amenities including local transport.

Facilities at our Lodges

Churchill Retirement Living developments have a range of facilities that are available exclusively for Owners. The security features give you peace of mind, while the Lodge Managers oversees the day to day running of developments.

With less to worry about, Owners have more time to do the things they enjoy, including taking advantage of the host of other benefits on offer such as having family or friends to stay in the development’s well-appointed Guest Suite, enjoying a chat with neighbours in the communal gardens, or attending one of the many events in the Owners’ Lounge.

Retirement in Henleaze

Churchill Retirement Living’s Amelia Lodge development in Henleaze is proving a popular choice with retirees thanks to its ideal location and lively community.

The development on Henleaze Terrace, which comprises 33 one and two bedroom purpose-built apartments is already over 50% sold with local over 60s keen to take advantage of the lifestyle on offer.

Jo Ridehalgh, regional marketing executive at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “Amelia Lodge has a real sense of community and offers all the support and facilities needed for a worry-free retirement. Being in a manageable home with no maintenance can offer a new lease of life for people – ensuring they are close to amenities, and surrounded by a new community.”

Henleaze offers a good choice of supermarkets, shopping, restaurants and other local amenities, all within easy walking distance from the development. This affluent area in Bristol maintains a calm, sophisticated ambiance, making it a popular destination to retire. There are all the usual leisure facilities close by, as well as the more practical shops and services including doctors’ surgeries and vets.

