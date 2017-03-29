There have been a few acts we’ve seen at Bristol’s O2 Academy over the last couple of years that have pulled a pretty memorable show out of the bag – the nostalgic euphoria of Happy Mondays sticks out, as does the hilarious Snoop Dogg (despite the fact we had to watch most of it through gaps between legs on the Academy stairs, it was that packed).

Indie-pop newcomers Blossoms fell squarely into said category on Friday night, headlining the NME Awards Tour, although the buoyant Bristol crowd – often known for being a tough one – certainly helped. While support act, and fellow northerners, Cabbage seemed to be received with apathy – as opposed to the out-and-out anarchic rowdiness they’re accustomed to – Blossoms emerged after heartily crowd-sung choruses of the Oasis and Human League on the pre-show playlist, and to rapturous applause.

The reason we include them in our top recent shows is because it’s been such a while since we found ourselves loving pretty much every song on an album – it’s just a rarity these days – and the eponymous debut from Blossoms makes for decent live listening too. After a super-energetic start, some of the catchiest, jauntiest pop lines around RN emanate from Myles Kellock’s synth plinth, while Joe Donovan steadily pounds away at his British Drum Co kit (Kasabian drummer Ian Matthews’ new venture); and bassist Charlie Salt provides almost George Michaelesque BVs on Across The Moor as slender singer Tom Ogden stalks the stage. He leads the lot through the likes of the slinky Blow – which the Bristol crowd kindly finishes off for him, acapella – the emotive pop anthem Getaway, the throb of At Most A Kiss and Deep Grass.

Last time we saw the Stockport five-piece was on the Other Stage at Glastonbury in 2016, and the overriding thought we came away with was that while, yes, the songs sounded as good as they do on record, the show was fairly static and the performance factor slightly lacking. So we’re pleased to see they’ve upped their game. Ogden seems more at ease, his vocals on-point throughout; segues are slick and creative, one weaving in a few fleeting but playful and much-appreciated seconds of ABBA; and the light show and production in general has been cranked right up – signs of a super-successful, gig-filled year.

Other highlights come in the form of the eerily atmospheric Smashed Pianos – whose intro sounds like it could feature on Stranger Things – the undeniably Arctic Monkeys-influenced Polka Dot Bones; the urgent-sounding Fourteen and their big single Charlemagne.

This audience are determined to mosh even during the most inappropriate of songs – something Ogden isn’t too shy to stop, mid-line, and point out during gentle break-up ballad My Favourite Room. This presents an opportunity for a moment of relative calm; the obligatory “Has anyone been dumped recently?” and a quick medley of You’re Gorgeous, Half the World Away, and Last Christmas tacked onto the end – by all accounts a regular feature of the live set that delights gig-goers who presumably assume it’s being spontaneously performed just for them.

Looking round at the blokes in Adidas zip-ups, and girls who look far too small to be in a club – totally onboard with the sensitive songwriting and odd lines from The Weeknd thrown in for the millennial contingent – it’s clear Blossoms have quickly got to know their demographic, and targeted it with every move they make.

So yes, essentially it’s shiny industry-packaged pop that does what it says on the tin – don’t look too far beneath the surface, mind. But we love it.