RWA’s secret postcard auction has raised over £30,000 thanks to sponsors and supporters

Registered charity Royal West of England Academy recently held a secret postcard auction on 25 May, offering collectors and first-time buyers the chance to purchase unique works by leading figures from the art and cultural worlds.

Participants places bids on 250 ‘postcards’ – original pieces of art (14 x 19 cm) – and took part in a final, exciting auction. Each artwork was signed on the back, so buyers either guessed who the big name artists were or just bought what they liked.

RWA would like to pass their thanks on publicly to everyone who supported the event, which raised over £30,000: “Thank you to everyone – artists and bidders – for your fantastic support at the 2017 Secret Postcard Auction. Once again, the auction bids totalled over £30,000, which is essential funding to enable us to maintain and utilise our beautiful building, and to inspire and nurture creativity for people of all ages and backgrounds.