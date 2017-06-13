Bristolian chef and restaurateur Josh Eggleton and family are bringing fish and chips to Bristol’s harbourside: Salt & Malt will open on 15 June at Cargo 2

Salt & Malt Wapping Wharf will be situated on the corner of the all new Cargo 2 development and is the latest addition to Bristol’s shipping-container based foodie revolution. Fish and chip fans will already by familiar with the Eggleton’s first Salt & Malt restaurant, takeaway and tearoom, based on Chew Valley Lake.

The Salt & Malt launch earlier this week, image © Tim Martin

Salt & Malt has gained itself quite a reputation since it first opened its doors in 2014, with its picturesque waterside views and award-winning gluten-free fish and chips, it has become an immensely popular foodie hotspot and Wapping Wharf will be no different. Gluten free recipes remain at the heart of the menu, ensuring that this restaurant and fish bar will be a coeliac hotspot, as well as the only fish and chip shop on Bristol’s iconic harbourside. All of its ingredients will be sourced from sustainable sources from the South West and every part of the menu will be made fresh on site daily, including the team’s legendary chip shop curry sauce.

Gluten-free recipes are at the heart of Salt & Malt’s menus, image © Tim Martin

“Fish and chips is one of those classic British dishes that when done right, really takes some beating,” says Josh. “My first proper job was in a chip shop, so this is something that I’ve loved for a long time. Ever since we opened Salt & Malt on Chew Valley Lake, we’ve had our eye on opening a second in a waterside location in Bristol but this depended on having the perfect spot. Cargo 2 puts us in great company with some of the most exciting independent businesses in the city. There’s something special about eating fish and chips by the water that just makes the experience that much better.”

With views of Bristol’s historic harbourside and famous Bristol ship The Matthew from the restaurant’s outside seating area, Salt & Malt Wapping Wharf allows diners to enjoy traditional fish and chips and fresh simple seafood just by the water front, as well as a drink from some of the best producers in South West.

The restaurant will have 24 seated covers and a takeaway counter open for lunch and dinner with gluten-free fish and chips, fishcakes, scampi, South West sausages, simple vegetarian dishes and daily specials based on fresh catches from the South coast.

Salt & Malt Wapping Wharf will open on 15 June in time for festival season on Bristol’s amphitheatre to kick off. To find out more about Cargo at Wapping Wharf visit thebristolmag.co.uk/cargo-wapping-wharf, to read more about Salt & Malt visit saltmalt.com

All images © Tim Martin