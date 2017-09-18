Dela, a new and relaxed space for eating and drinking, with an emphasis on communal dining, seasonality and provenance, opens in Easton this week – on Friday 22 September. Inspired by the Scandinavian approach to food and socialising, Dela means ‘share’ in Swedish and celebrating time spent sharing food and eating together is fundamental to its ethos.

Dela is the creation of friends Mike Orme and Lara Lindsay, who have spent the past two years working towards Dela’s inception – having worked together in the food industry and immersed themselves in Bristol’s flourishing food scene for the last decade. After a number of sell-out pop-up events at Harts Bakery, Dela has now found a permanent home in the creative hub of Mivart studios – a building used by Easton’s performers, artists and musicians. Lara and Mike have renovated the studio – while working with the original features of the Victorian factory building – to create a light and airy space with high ceilings, clean lines and Scandinavian design influences.

Suppliers have been selected for their quality, proximity and sustainable production methods, and supporting small local businesses is an integral principle, with partners including East Bristol neighbours Arbor Ales and The Bristol Loaf; Three Choirs vineyard and Severn & Wye Smokery from Gloucestershire and artisan cheese supplier The Bristol Cheesemonger. Expect dishes such as Danish sourdough pancakes with a choice of butternut squash, sweet pickled mushrooms, sea bass ceviche and pigs cheek ragu – designed to be shared between two or more – plus brunch and daily lunch specials during the day, when the space will operate as a cafe with take-out options.