‘Seedy Saturday’ is back at Timsbury Conygre Hall on Saturday 11 March 2017 from 10am to 2pm

Now in its eighth year, Seedy Saturday continues to offer growers at all stages and ages a fun and practical way to share their own seeds; exchange tips and experiences; buy local products; and learn about community activities.

The ‘seed and spud spectacular’ has a reputation for being lively and full of surprises as it grows year on year, with a wealth of stalls to browse, and a hall that bustles with people keen to swap their locally grown seed varieties for something new and different for the coming growing season.

Visitors will be able make a donation if they have no seeds to swap, as well as buy from over 50 varieties of seed potatoes, onions, shallots, garlic, plants, local produce, gifts, crafts and books, and talk to seed, plant and garden experts. They will also be inspired by talks and other activities where they will be able to find out how to save and swap seeds; make their garden or allotment wildlife-friendly; learn how to grow something different to eat, and understand the role of honey bees; plus there will be free children’s art and craft activities and a kitchen café providing refreshments and delicious homemade treats.

Sam Ross, Seedy Saturday co-ordinator and author of the website Get Seedy! commented: “Seedy Saturday is the must-attend event for seed swappers, amateur gardeners, allotment-holders, horticulturists, and people passionate about their local environment and communities. It encourages people to have fun growing and saving local and heritage seeds, plus they can eat many of the results of their hard work too! Seedy Saturday has grown into a popular event over the past eight years, but at heart it remains a community seed swap for both experienced and aspiring growers who want to share their seeds, and tips on how to grow them.”

Seedy Saturday is organised by a small group of local and dedicated volunteers and is sponsored by Pennard Plants, Beans and Herbs, School Cottages B&B, and The Connies Tea Rooms. Entry to Seedy Saturday is just £1, with children under 16 free. Visit www.seedysaturday.org.uk for more details.

What’s On

seed swap all day – for exchanging home-saved and unwanted seeds (or make a small donation if no seeds to swap)

all day – for exchanging home-saved and unwanted seeds (or make a small donation if no seeds to swap) stalls selling potatoes, onions, shallots, garlic, heritage and organic seeds and plants – Beans and Herbs and Pennard Plants ; handmade preserves and local produce, crafts, gifts and books – Eco-logic Books, Jo Kelly Plants, Timmy’s Chillies

selling potatoes, onions, shallots, garlic, heritage and organic seeds and plants – and ; handmade preserves and local produce, crafts, gifts and books – free talks by expert growers at 10.30am – Honey Bees: our buzzy benefactors , and 11.30am – Grow something different to eat!

by expert growers at 10.30am – , and 11.30am – free children’s art and craft activities with the Cam Valley Arts Trail between 10.30am-12.00pm – collage Blackbirds, and 12.30pm- 2.00pm – paper crafts: boxes and seed packets

between 10.30am-12.00pm – and 12.30pm- 2.00pm – a hub for sharing practical advice on gardening and growing your own

for sharing practical advice on gardening and growing your own community-based information about gardening, horticulture, beekeeping, wildlife and sustainable lifestyles and communities – Avon Wildlife Trust, Bath Beekeepers, Cam Valley Wildlife Group, FEED Bristol, Incredible Edible Timsbury, Recycling and Composting Roadshow, and Taste of Timsbury

about gardening, horticulture, beekeeping, wildlife and sustainable lifestyles and communities and The Kitchen Café selling tea and coffee, soft drinks, bacon rolls and homemade cake, sponsored by The Connies Tea Rooms

Visit

Ticket prices: Adults £1 (tickets on the door), children under 16 free.

Opening times: 10am – 2pm

Disabled access: Timsbury Conygre Hall is wheelchair-accessible

Car parking: Spaces for up to 55 cars outside the hall, including 2 spaces for disabled visitors. Additional parking may be available on the field, depending on weather conditions. On-road parking within the village is also available.

For more details contact event organiser Sam Ross on 07849 055 339, email seedswap@getseedy.co.uk or visit: seedysaturday.org.uk