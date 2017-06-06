Progressive Sidcot School Winscombe is kicking off the festival season in June with its second annual Festival of Peace. The exciting line-up of speakers, performers and artists will provide the perfect opportunity for young people to meet a range of inspiring individuals. The event, held in the school’s grounds, takes place on Sunday 18 June, from 12pm to 5pm.

The festival, called ‘Breaking waves: holding your course and having fun in turbulent times’, offers a stirring mix of acclaimed speakers and peace champions, alongside leading performers and artists. Renowned Beatbox Collective, famous for battling their beats internationally, will provide the musical backdrop alongside Mango Factory, experts at great brass arrangements and jumping rhythms, and the lifting voices of Joyful Spirit Gospel Choir.

Jo Berry, founder of Building Bridges for Peace, will be promoting conciliation as a resolution to hostility and Bart Weetjens founder of APOPO, an international humanitarian organisation that trains rats to save lives by detecting landmines and diseases will be taking to the stage. Sarah Corbett, creator of the global Craftivist Collective where craft is used to act on injustice issues, will be showing how she hopes to change the world, one stitch at a time.

Miriam Gosling, the UK’s only director of Peace and Global Studies based in a school, said: “The theme of the day is of a moving future which came out of a discussion with students, reflecting their feelings of uncertainty about what lies ahead. The festival allows young people to come face-to-face with individuals who have achieved something amazing. We believe that there can be no better inspiration to enable them to face the future with optimism and confidence.”

A human library, where individuals with interesting tales to tell volunteer as ‘human books’, provides the opportunity for visitors to engage with powerful stories in the school’s yurt village. For those feeling a little more physical there’s the Invisible Youth Circus, where circus is used as a tool for social change, encouraging young people to build important life skills such as daring, teamwork, focus and perseverance. There’s also going to be artwork, drama performances and a number of charity stalls including Amnesty International, Peace Direct, Send a Cow and WaterAid.

Miriam Gosling concludes: “The festival promises to be an entertaining and fulfilling day which may just be the prompt that inspires visitors to believe that they too can do something amazing in the name of peace.”

This non-profit making event will be a true family extravaganza. For further information go to sidcot.org.uk