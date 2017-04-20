Students from Sidcot School, UK leaders in Peace Education, recently shared the PeaceJam 2017 stage with Nobel Peace Prize winner Leymah Gbowee

The national conference, held at the University of Winchester, brings together young people with a shared commitment to be the future leaders of tomorrow.

The group of 11 students were inspired by Leymah Gbowee who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 for uniting Christian and Muslim women to lead a non-violent women’s movement to end the civil war in Liberia. Her messages of gender equality and the power of personal voice are regularly echoed in the classrooms at Sidcot which leads the way in Peace Education.

Sidcot, which is known for its progressive educational approach and focus on peace and global studies is the first school in the UK to appoint a Director of Peace and Global Studies, Miriam Gosling. “We were all bowled over by the energy at the conference and it was an honour to hear how Leymah Gbowee led a movement to end a civil war,” said Miriam. “Our students are already very well versed in Peace Education and conflict resolution but it was a privilege to share the work we are doing and to learn about other peace projects being undertaken throughout the UK”.

These peace projects form part of the “One Billion Acts of Peace” Campaign, which is an international global citizens’ movement designed to tackle the most important problems facing the planet. During the conference schools and organisations presented their peace projects and spent an afternoon attending workshops and taking part in local community projects, with students from around the UK working on women’s rights in Africa, a care home in Winchester and packing clothes for refugees in Syria.

Sidcot is all about encouraging students to have a global perspective and as one student commented: “This was the best weekend I’ve had since I came to Sidcot. The conference and activities really made me think about our place in the world. I feel so inspired. I can’t stop smiling.”

For more information on Sidcot’s progressive educational approach please visit their website at sidcot.org.uk or call 01934 843102