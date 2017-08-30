Oakridge Lane, Winscombe,

North Somerset, BS25 1PD

Tel: 01934 843102

Website: www.sidcot.org.uk

Autumn term: 6 September – 14 December 2017

Spring term: 9 January – 23 March 2018

Summer term: 9 April – 5 July 2018

Age of pupils: 3 – 18 years

Number of pupils: 603

Day fees: from £2,470 (Reception) to £5,530 (Year 13) per term. Nursery £20.70 per session

Religious denomination: Non-denominational

The curriculum: We provide a creative and stretching education that inspires children to want to learn. To achieve this, our curriculum is shaped to meet government requirements without an exam obsessed and prescriptive syllabus. Our curriculum and teaching methods are designed to foster students’ intellectual curiosity and creativity. We want to educate our students, rather than simply train them to pass tests. Throughout their time at Sidcot, students develop the self-motivation to enable them to take responsibility for their own learning. It’s no surprise that these personal qualities go together with academic excellence. Our results have been consistently excellent with average points per candidate always significantly higher than the world average scores.

Extra curricular activities: At Sidcot we’re lucky in having an excellent rural location and top class facilities for sport, arts, crafts and environmental studies. The P.A.S.S. programme (Programme of Activities for Sidcot School) is based on the key Quaker values of integrity, stewardship, self-reﬂection, adventure and community. This range of co-curricular activities is embedded in the timetable for every year group, throughout the year. Year 9, for example, focus on self-reflection and practical life skills, first-aid, sewing, car maintenance and money management. Whereas Year 11 visit elderly people, run primary school after-school clubs and work with people with disabilities.

Pastoral care: The Quaker value of equality is evident in the open and friendly relationships between staff and students, and between students of all ages. It’s often remarked that our students are extremely supportive of each other, making newcomers, students, teachers and visitors quickly feel at home.

Name of Headmaster: Iain Kilpatrick

Outstanding characteristics: Sidcot offers its Sixth Form the choice of both the IB and A levels. The ethos of the IB, with its broad curriculum and emphasis on study skills, community service and internationalism fits well with our Quaker values.