John Lewis at Cribbs Causeway has teamed up with the iconic British Vogue on a fashion edit from Lucinda Chambers

I t’s rather an exciting collaboration, that will see ‘stories of style’ shared with shoppers from across the city. Part of the retailer’s ‘national treasures’ campaign, it’s a summer-long celebration of life, design and culture, including a curated selection of ‘Vogue Recommends’ looks, from JL’s womenswear department at Cribbs – now available to explore via personal styling appointments.

The looks have been carefully selected by outgoing British Vogue fashion director, Lucinda Chambers, who is stepping down from her position after 36 years. Lucinda has spent time in-store at John Lewis, choosing timeless, universal, quality items that transcend seasons, serve as the building blocks of any wardrobe and can be effortlessly worked in – white shirts and floral dresses to statement earrings and shoes.

The personal styling team at John Lewis is guiding shoppers through over 50 key pieces and advising on how to style them, and announcing, throughout the summer, further collections selected by British Vogue’s executive retail editor Ginnie Chadwyck-Healey and fashion features editor Ellie Pithers respectively. “At John Lewis we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of accessible fashion and this collaboration will offer the unique opportunity to see first-hand how some of the most influential people in fashion style the looks we all covet,” said Christine Kasoulis, fashion buying director.

“The brilliant thing about fashion is to re-look, re-invent and then re-use,” added Lucinda. “Building a wardrobe full of clothes like these I have curated, means that it’s exciting to see each morning, effortless to wear and also affordable… That is one of the pleasures of life.”

Here, she offers some extra tips…

The key pieces

There are certain pieces that work for everyone, regardless of age. For example, the bomber jacket makes a modern addition to every wardrobe and instantly smartens an outfit yet keeps it cool. John Lewis’s own-brand, Kin, provides a nifty navy number, while Parka London has a more contemporary khaki quilted option for a younger consumer. Other wardrobe staples include ankle socks, a white T-shirt, a Breton top, a biker jacket, wide-legged trousers and skinny trousers, not to mention a duster coat, white shirt and scarves.

Customise or cliché

A duster coat or trench coat may seem like a fashion cliché, but remember you can play with lengths, swap the belt out for your own or customise the sleeves. Try buying a high-waisted skirt three sizes too big for a longer length if short isn’t your style or pair a Toast tunic with Whistles trousers – bright young things can always leave the trousers out.

Learn your foundations

Whatever you want to invest in, there are always options. Make sure you pick a fabric, colour and neckline that suits your shape and colouring. Know which neckline flatters you and learn what your colours are for basics. One size and one colour does not fit all, so experiment and find what works for you.

Shop smarter

When buying, think about longevity. Do you love the piece? Will it become an old friend to you and something you will reach for in five years’ time when all else fails? If yes, buy it. Buy better; why purchase four cheap T-shirts when you can buy one soft and gorgeous Whistles one that will improve with every wash for the same price? Fabric is a wonderful decider, especially as we age. Good-quality fabrics will always stand the test of time and be a valid investment.

Who’s afraid of the washing machine?

This is where good-quality fabrics come into their own. The better the fabric, the better it will wash. Cut out dry cleaning by choosing a washed silk and purchase in a larger size so that you can pop it in the wash time and time again. Kin, And/Or and Modern Rarity use high-quality fabrics that look better with every wear and each brand offers classic staples with a twist.

Make it your own

Once the building blocks are in place, idiosyncrasies come into play. From belts to scarves, hats, earrings and beads, everyone has something – or a few things – that will make them feel like themselves. Pile it on, as it’s those touches that bring your style to the fore.

